'Last year I only had £136 in pension to pay all my bills, no husband or children to ask for money' - Your Letters: June 5

GIVE FUEL CASH TO THOSE IN NEED

It's about time some old aged pensioners got the fuel allowance, but not to pay it to the OAP who has thousands in the bank.

Last year I only had £136 in pension to pay all my bills, no husband or children to ask for money.

My hubby died early before he could get his pension. He served in the war in 1914 etc and all my children have moved across the water to better themselves.

All OAPs that need the extra winter fuel payment and don’t have the money to pay for it and they are cut off, and some of the OAPs who live in hot places like Spain etc don’t need the fuel allowance.

This should be looked into and stopped, the banks should know when they draw their money from the ATMs in England.