Shropshire survey of woodland users picks out concern about 'conflict' between groups

Eastridge Woods. Photo: Google

Forestry England ran a survey between September 6 and October 31 last year to collect the views of the local community, visitors and people who have an interest in Eastridge Woods, near Snailbeach.

While the vast majority of more than 500 people who responded to the survey get on, it revealed an element of conflict.

Now Forestry England will be hosting a drop-in day on Saturday for people to find out more about the site.

A spokesman for Forestry England said: "Over 500 people completed this survey, and we have compiled a report showcasing the results. The highest proportion of survey respondents to this survey live within SY5, the same postcode district as Eastridge woods. The range of postcodes show that Eastridge is important to both locals and visitors."

The aim was to find out more about the people that visit Eastridge, how they use the woods and what improvements they would like to see.

While the survey reported that "on the whole relationships are positive" there is an "awareness of conflict between some user groups and individuals."

It found that there are concerns "about safety when different user groups are using the same trails and concerns about use of unauthorised mountain biking trails".

But it has also picked up that a "lack of signage contributes to problems" in the opinion of people who gave their views to the survey.

Eastridge Woods is described by Forestry England as a "hill-top woodland with stunning views across the surrounding countryside".

It is used by visitors on foot, on horseback or on two wheels, with the Shropshire Way long distance walking route covering more than 200 miles of beautiful Shropshire countryside.

A Ride Shropshire horse riding trail makes use of the forest roads, circling the perimeter of the woodland.

And there are some mountain bike trails for those who likes roots, rocks and a little bit of mud. Authorised trails are built in partnership with the Eastridge Trail Partnership to internationally recognised standards.

Now Forestry England has organised a drop-in day at Snailbeach Village Hall (SY5 0NZ) on Saturday.