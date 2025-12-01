'This year’s landmark is a chance to go back to our roots': Annual Shropshire fundraising walk reaches 30-year milestone

Hill-walkers, hikers and fell-runners are being invited to a special anniversary event – the 30th edition of Severn Hospice’s Pontesbury Potter.

The much-loved community fundraising walk covers sweeping Shropshire scenery, rugged terrain, hilltop views and plenty of infamous "Potter mud".

Pontesbury Potterers Clair and Peter Grindley

The anniversary event takes place on Saturday, March 21 and invitations have this week gone out to potential participants.

The 30th anniversary Potter takes inspiration from the original 1996 event, but precise route details remain secret until the day, as per tradition - though entrants can expect "13 miles of meaning".

Lizzy Ellis, event fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “Reaching 30 years of the Pontesbury Potter is a wonderful moment for us. Every person who’s ever taken part has supported our caring services.

“This year’s landmark is a chance to go back to our roots and we’re hoping we’ll inspire lots of previous participants as well as welcoming new Potterers.

“Fundraising challenges like this and our incredible supporters who take them on as well those who sponsor them help us continue to be there for local families when they need us most.

“We have to raise £2 for every £3 we spend and the cost of providing our specialist, caring services continues to rise. Supporters of events like the Potter truly make a difference. I would also like to thank our event sponsor mfg Solicitors who have chosen to back this special anniversary year.

“We can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of community, compassion and care and to make it our biggest and most memorable yet!”

Since the first Potter in 1996, thousands of walkers and runners have raised vital funds for Severn Hospice, helping the charity provide free care and support to families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illness.

Participants will receive a certificate and unique Potter pot and new for 2026, fundraisers will also get a wooden coaster for raising over £50 and a beanie for reaching £150 or more.

Supporters can also mark the occasion with a 30th anniversary T-shirt, available to order when registering.

With limited places and high demand for this landmark year, supporters are encouraged to register early. Entry is £25 per adult and £15 for accompanying children aged between 12 and 16 years.

To sign up or find out more, visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/events or call 01952 221351.