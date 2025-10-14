'The look of joy will stay with us': Inspirational Shropshire head teacher helps pupil with limited mobility up peak

Around 200 children, staff and volunteers from Pontesbury Primary School near Shrewsbury took part in a challenge to climb Earl's and Pontesford Hill last Friday, as the school celebrated its value of resilience, and coinciding with World Mental Health Day.

Older pupils were paired with younger ones to encourage mutual support as the whole school community took on the steep climb.

Amongst those taking part was Myles, a pupil whose mobility is limited and who uses specialist equipment for longer distances. Headteacher Tom Lowrie-Herz joined Myles and his father, Andy O'Brien, in helping him reach the summit - pushing, lifting and guiding him over uneven terrain and through gates along the way.

Headteacher Tom Lowrie-Herz (left) and dad Andy O'Brien help Myles up the hill. Picture: Pontesbury Primary School

When Myles reached the summit, he was met with applause and cheers from his classmates and teachers.

"His dad had done some fantastic fundraising for the state-of-the-art equipment, and they had not tried it out to such degree, that we took it up the hill," said Mr Lowrie-Herz.

"Myles and his dad were absolutely fantastic, there were no obstacle that got in their way, and between the three of us, we managed to get to the top.

Pontesbury Primary School headteacher Lowrie-Herz (right) with pupil Myles and his dad Andy O'Brien (left). Picture: Pontesbury Primary School

"What was great about when we got to the top, was that Myles received cheers, congratulations and applause from everybody who was up there.

"The look of joy and accomplishment on is face is one that will stay with us all for a very long time. I think it showed Myles and all of the children that anything is possible if you set to your mind to it and have the right support behind you."

Pupil Myles at the top of the hill with dad Andy O'Brien. Picture: Pontesbury Primary School

In a social media post after the walk, Myles's father, Andy, described Mr Lowrie-Herz as the "best headteacher in the Midlands" and praised his unwavering support.

"He has helped us push Myles to achieve more than I can ever imagine," he wrote. "He was by our side physically mentally, and most of all emotionally, and words cannot thank you enough.

"Pontesbury juniors are so, so lucky to have you."

Smile! Headteacher of Pontesbury Primary School Tom Lowrie-Herz takes a selfie with school pupils and staff at the top of Earl's and Pontesford Hill

Mr Lowrie-Herz was blown away by school pupils' determination and efforts, adding that the atmosphere amongst them was one of encouragement and teamwork.

He said: "We were really impressed and surprised by all of the children, as they all managed to get to the top.

"There was no end of encouragement from the children, not the staff or adults, of our motto to 'keep going, aim high, climb higher'."