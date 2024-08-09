Shropshire Star
Housing association celebrates completion of new 18-home village development

A housing association is celebrating the completion of 18 new homes in a Shropshire village.

By Megan Jones
Published

Work has been completed on a new affordable housing development in Mount Close, Pontesbury.

The 18-home development has been built by Housing Plus Group, who say the new homes will provide "much-needed affordable housing for people with a local connection to the village".

The development includes a mix of two and three-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom bungalows.

A special event was held last month to celebrate the development's completion, and the partnership between SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, Shropshire Council, Pontesbury Parish Council and Homes England.

