National award glory beckons for Pontesbury pharmacy – all in memory of Jan 'the flu lady'

Sadly Jan died suddenly in September last year after a short illness at the age of 62, leaving her colleagues, friends, and the community in Pontesbury devastated.

There was a massive outpouring of love at the village's MSN & Lunts Pharmacy as the business was filled with cards, flowers and stories of Jan for many weeks to follow. She was born and bred in Pontesbury.

Somehow her devastated colleagues managed to keep the business going through their own grief.

And now in recognition of all their efforts during that time the pharmacy is one of nine across the country to be shortlisted for an award.

File photo showing Pat Stackhouse, Jan McDermott, and Nicky Pearson at Pontesbury pharmacy.

Fingers will be crossed in Pontesbury and beyond on September 19 when the Pharmacy Team of the Year winner is announced at the C&D Awards in London.

A spokesperson for the MSN & Lunts group said: "Jan's legacy continues with the support of the customers and the residents of Pontesbury and of course the outstanding team.