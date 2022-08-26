WATCH: Moment Pontesbury war munitions were blown up in controlled explosion

The munitions were blown up in a skip. Video screengrab by @SFRS_JimBarker

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts carried out the controlled explosion on Thursday night after the discovery in the afternoon in Pontesbury, near Shrewsbury.

Police evacuated properties and cordoned off a 100m zone in the after the munitions were found on a site where new homes are being built.

The controlled explosion was captured on video by Jim Barker, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service assistant group commander for Shropshire Rural West, after the munition had been placed in a skip.

@shropsfire crews from @SFRS_Minsterley assisting EOD with controlled explosion of munitions found in ground in Pontesbury today.🚒💥 pic.twitter.com/Ddaq64UE77 — Jim Barker (@SFRS_JimBarker) August 25, 2022