WATCH: Moment Pontesbury war munitions were blown up in controlled explosion

By Ian HarveyPontesbury

Watch the moment Second World War munitions found on a Shropshire village building site were destroyed in a controlled explosion.

The munitions were blown up in a skip. Video screengrab by @SFRS_JimBarker


Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts carried out the controlled explosion on Thursday night after the discovery in the afternoon in Pontesbury, near Shrewsbury.

Police evacuated properties and cordoned off a 100m zone in the after the munitions were found on a site where new homes are being built.

The controlled explosion was captured on video by Jim Barker, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service assistant group commander for Shropshire Rural West, after the munition had been placed in a skip.

Afterwards the cordon was lifted, roads reopened and people were able to return to their homes.

