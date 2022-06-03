Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Here comes the fun as village prepares for Jubilee carnival

By Sue SmithPontesburyPublished:

Guess who is popping up in Pontesbury as residents go Jubilee crazy and create scarecrows to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and everything British.

The Fab Four are the inspiration for some of the scarecrows to have appeared in Pontesbury ahead of the town's jubilee carnival.
The Fab Four are the inspiration for some of the scarecrows to have appeared in Pontesbury ahead of the town's jubilee carnival.

The Beatles are undeniably easily recognised and are among 40 scarecrows which have started appearing around the village.

They line the route to be taken by the Pontesbury Carnival which will take place on Sunday from 2pm, finishing on the field at Mary Webb Secondary School.

There villagers and guests will enjoy a party-in-the-park with entertainment from musicians brought together by Val Sinclair who will perform from 3pm to 9.30pm.

Nicola Young, deputy parish council clerk, said: "There are many different scarecrows appearing around the town.

"The Queen appears several times and there are Bill, Ben and Weed, the Chimney Sheep, a suffragette and Jack and Jill.

"We asked every household to come up with an idea and all week the scarecrows have been popping up in people's gardens, along walls and in front of shops and businesses.

"The Beatles can be seen outside Allcare Limited at the top of Hall Bank.

"You just do not know who you will meet around the next corner.

"We expect about 300 to 400 people to visit the village on the day of the carnival which will be the first to take place since the Diamond Jubilee.

"There will be stalls, food and music to enjoy."

Parish councillor Sharon Davies, who had the idea to invite people to make scarecrows, said: "I am very proud to see the community joining in on this wonderful occasion and doing us proud as Pontesbury always do.

"We are hoping a lot of people will want to come to see the scarecrows and enjoy the carnival."

Pontesbury
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Platinum Jubilee

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News