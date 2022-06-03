Here comes the fun as village prepares for Jubilee carnival

The Fab Four are the inspiration for some of the scarecrows to have appeared in Pontesbury ahead of the town's jubilee carnival.

The Beatles are undeniably easily recognised and are among 40 scarecrows which have started appearing around the village.

They line the route to be taken by the Pontesbury Carnival which will take place on Sunday from 2pm, finishing on the field at Mary Webb Secondary School.

There villagers and guests will enjoy a party-in-the-park with entertainment from musicians brought together by Val Sinclair who will perform from 3pm to 9.30pm.

Nicola Young, deputy parish council clerk, said: "There are many different scarecrows appearing around the town.

"The Queen appears several times and there are Bill, Ben and Weed, the Chimney Sheep, a suffragette and Jack and Jill.

"We asked every household to come up with an idea and all week the scarecrows have been popping up in people's gardens, along walls and in front of shops and businesses.

"The Beatles can be seen outside Allcare Limited at the top of Hall Bank.

"You just do not know who you will meet around the next corner.

"We expect about 300 to 400 people to visit the village on the day of the carnival which will be the first to take place since the Diamond Jubilee.

"There will be stalls, food and music to enjoy."

Parish councillor Sharon Davies, who had the idea to invite people to make scarecrows, said: "I am very proud to see the community joining in on this wonderful occasion and doing us proud as Pontesbury always do.