Woodcarvers congratulated for their bespoke tributes to The Queen

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner with Club chairman, Mr Stewart Tilley

Club members have been busy over recent months carving a wide and diverse array of intricate jubilee love spoons which during the forthcoming summer months will go on display at county shows and local libraries.

Mrs Turner commended club members for epitomising the spirit of community fellowship and creating a unique and beautiful collective work of art that, she said, her Majesty would be proud of.

Club chairman, Mr Stewart Tilley, said he was delighted to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant to the club and expressed the gratitude of members for her visit and for her interest in the club’s carvings.

The club was formed over 25 years ago and attracts members, of all ages and abilities, from across Shropshire and Mid-Wales.