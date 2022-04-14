Village homes plan approved by council

The plan for the homes has been approved by Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council planners say the scheme in Pontesbury, which has been put forward by Shropshire Homes, will help meet local housing needs.

The plans include 10 affordable homes and 28 open market properties of between two and four bedrooms, as well as a new village green.

The site lies off Minsterley Road and will be accessed by a new mini roundabout on the A488, which will also provide access to Ashford Drive opposite.

A report by case officer Mike Davies says Pontesbury Parish Council and Rea Valley councillor Nick Hignett are supportive of the proposals, but have said a pedestrian crossing would be preferable to a mini roundabout.

There were 15 objections from members of the public, on grounds of flooding, ecology, road safety and the additional pressure that would be placed on the village’s schools and GP practice.

The land lies outside the current development boundary for Pontesbury but is set to be earmarked for housing in the council’s draft local plan, which is expected to be adopted later this year.

The scheme will also provide access to two further parcels of land which are also proposed to be allocated for residential development in the new local plan.

The council’s affordable housing team supported the proposed 10 affordable homes – more than the 7.6 required by planning policy – saying the over-provision would be a “huge benefit to a settlement”. There are currently 70 households on the waiting list for a property in the village.

The case officer’s report highlights a recent appeal decision which saw the Planning Inspectorate overturn the council’s refusal of plans for 150 homes next to Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury.

Mr Davies says the inspector afforded weight to the fact the site was proposed to be allocated for housing in the new local plan and over-delivered on affordable housing.

The report concludes: “The applicant has agreed to increase the amount of on site affordable housing provision from seven units to 10 which equates to an over-provision of affordable units in excess of the current and emerging local plan requirements.

“In addition, the applicant has agreed to deliver the site early and agreed to a one year condition requiring a start on site.

“The scheme has also been amended to provide unfettered access in the remainder of the site allocation.