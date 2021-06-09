Residents evacuated in fire at care home near Shrewsbury

A care home near Shrewsbury had to be evacuated when a fire broke out in the roof space in the early hours.

Shropshire Fire Service at Pontesbury

The alarm was raised at the Cliffdale Residential Home, on Shrewsbury Road, Pontesbury, just after 4.15am on Wednesday.

Three fire crews from Minsterley and Shrewsbury went to the home, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to fight the blaze from inside.

When fire crews arrived the residents were already out of the building, said Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman said the fire was in the roof space above a first-floor building.

It was under control by 5.40am but emergency services remained at the scene for some time.

The fire service urged drivers to take care using the Shrewsbury Road through the village as emergency vehicles were parked up on the road.

It is not know what caused the fire.

