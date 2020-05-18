'If it's alright for Britney, it's alright for me': Care manager Martin's charity shave

Martin Beesley, manager of Ponstesbury-based Allcare Shropshire, has been growing his hair and beard since March 23 and has pledged to keep it until restrictions are completely lifted, when he'll shave off the lot.

He is doing it to raise money for The Care Workers Charity. Martin has already raised £150.

He joked: "My son's been telling me that if I shave it all off it won't grow back, but if it's alright for Britney, it's alright for me."

"Our carers do a fantastic job and I've got to give them a big shout out," he added. "Carers in homes have been really under the cosh during these times and our carers have had a difficult time as well. They've been supporting each other really well.

"Lots of people are either growing their hair and beards or shaving it all off, so I thought maybe I could do something for the charity.

"I've got a pretty thick head of hair and it'll probably be at least a couple of months yet before lockdown is lifted so we'll have to wait and see how long it grows."

To donate to The Care Workers Charity visit gofundme.com/f/allcare-shropshire-lockdown-fundraiser