Students on crest of a wave after reaching Stem final

Students from Mary Webb School and Science College in Pontesbury have reach the national final of the Youth Industrial Strategy Comeptition, a Stem challenge organised by the British Science Association in which more than 2,000 pupils competed.

Year 11s designed a project responding to the challenge of clean growth. Their product aims to reduce our reliance on electricity supplied via the national grid, and make use of water flowing through the pipes in our homes by fitting a device into household water pipes that acts as a mini hydroelectric generator.

The team, including Marcelo Ortuno Floria, Pip Roberts, Jack Jones, Ruby North and Anna-Maria Tsvetkova, will present their idea to a panel of industry experts and celebrity judges, including Konnie Huq, former Blue Peter presenter. First place winners in their age categories will take home cash prizes for themselves and their school. The final takes place at the Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Fair in Birmingham from March 11 to 14.

Cath Jones, science teacher at the school, said: “We are so excited to have been chosen as one of the finalists. We know just how hard our students have been working and are really impressed with the creativity of their project.

“We would like to wish our students the best of luck in the finals — we know you will do us proud!”

Caitlin Brown, project manager for the Youth Industrial Strategy Competition, said: “We have been blown away by the creativity of the entrants. The range, breadth and technicality of the projects has been incredibly inspiring and exceeded our expectations.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the finalists present their projects at the Big Bang Fair in March and bringing their ideas for the future to life.”

Students from Mary Webb School and Science College have been named as finalists in the Youth Industrial Strategy Competition, a national STEM competition organised by the British Science Association, that will see them compete at the Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Fair from 11-14 March in Birmingham.

Advertising

Over 2,000 students participated in the competition which saw their teams submitting projects that address one of the UK Government’s four Grand Challenges: Clean Growth, Artificial Intelligence and Data, Ageing Society and the Future of Mobility. Of these entries, the fifteen finalists have been selected for their innovative ideas and practical applications.

A national competition, this initiative, developed in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, asked secondary students aged 11-19 to find creative solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing modern society.

Marcelo Ortuno Floria, Pip Roberts, Jack Jones, Ruby North and Anna-Maria Tsvetkova, Year 11 students from Mary Webb School and Science College

Cath Jones, science teacher at Mary Webb School and Science College said: “We are so excited to have been chosen as one of the finalists for the Youth Industrial Strategy Competition. We know just how hard our students have been working and are really impressed with the creativity of their project.

Advertising

“We would like to wish our students the best of luck in the finals — we know you will do us proud!”

Caitlin Brown, Project Manager for the Youth Industrial Strategy Competition, said: “We have been blown away by the creativity of the entrants and how they have engaged with the Grand Challenges. The range, breadth and technicality of the projects has been incredibly inspiring and exceeded our expectations.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the finalists present their projects at the Big Bang Fair in March and bringing their ideas for the future to life.”

Following the finals at the Big Bang Fair, winners will be announced during British Science Week for each age category as well as the highly commended runners up.