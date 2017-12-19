Ex-Shrew Dave Edwards unveils book signing sessions

Last month, the midfielder, who recently joined Reading, revealed he was releasing his book Living My Dream just in time for Christmas.

The 31-year-old, from Pontesbury, near Shrewsbury, put pen to paper to document his story and Wales' road to the the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

With the book available from yesterday, three signing sessions will offer fans the first chance to get their hands on a copy.

Dave Edwards in action for Salop against Yeovil Town

Edwards will be at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Thursday, December 21 between 11.30am to 1pm to meet fans and sign copies of the book.

He will be at Wolves' Molineux stadium megastore from 5.30pm to 7pm the day before and is also appearing at Reading's Madjeski Stadium.

Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale is among the greats from the game to praise his book, hailing it “a great read”.

All of Edwards’s royalties from the book sales, released this month, will go to the Shropshire-based Little Rascals Foundation.

Advertising

The book

The book, written with the help of Wolves’ head of media Paul Berry has been published by St David's Press.

Berry said it was a privilege to work with Edwards.

“Like so many football fans, I thought the story of Wales at Euro 2016, their first major tournament for 58 years, was a fantastic one to follow,” he said.

Advertising

“It was made even more interesting having worked with Dave for so many years at Wolves, as well as Wayne Hennessey and Sam Vokes.

“All three of those players were great to work with, and the sort of characters whom you always want to be successful. The further the tournament went on, the more I thought that the idea of a book telling the behind-the-scenes story would be one which would appeal to all football fans.”

After Edwards returned from France, over a spell of about six months, him and Paul had regular conversations at the training ground to put together an account of life at Euro 2016.

This included chats about the rest of his career leading up to the tournament, including his recovery from the injury which for a time put his participation in doubt.

He added: “Dave is one of those footballers who is always very interesting and thoughtful with his opinions, and is always happy to front up and face the media and supporters through the good times and the bad.

“He had also kept a journal during the tournament, which provided a really good foundation for that section of the book.

“For me it was a privilege to listen to Dave talk so openly and honestly about life as a professional footballer, and that journey through so many ups and downs to turning out on the biggest stage of all at the European Championships.

“Along with the behind-the-scenes account of what it was like for the Welsh squad at Euro 2016, there are several chapters devoted to Dave’s club career with both Shrewsbury and Wolves, and hopefully plenty of stories which fans will enjoy reading.

“It was a fascinating insight into the life of someone whom, by his own admission, made the absolute most out of the talent at his disposal and has, as the title suggests, lived his dream!”

Those heading to Shrewsbury are urged to contact the club shop before hand to reserve a copy, due to a limited number being printed.

To avoid disappointment email clubshop@shrewsburytown.co.uk

To purchase Dave Edwards' Living My Dream go to daveedwardslivingmydream.com