Plans for 15 new homes on outskirts of Shropshire village thrown out over highways and heritage concerns

Outline plans for the 15-home development in a field on the eastern edge of Worthen, near Minsterley, were submitted to Shropshire Council in September.

It was the third attempt to secure permission to build homes on the patch of land opposite the Grade II-listed Worthen Hall, after plans to build 18 homes were thrown out by the local authority in 2022 and 2023.

In refusing a previous application Shropshire Council had raised concerns about the potential impact of the adjacent agricultural buildings on future residents in terms of odour and noise, as well as concerns over the safety of pedestrians accessing services within the village.