Firefighters called to tackle chimney blaze in Shropshire village

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident, at Oakfield Close in Worthen, near Shrewsbury, at around 6.37pm yesterday (Friday).

One fire crew from neighbouring Minsterley was sent to the scene.

The crew used a 13.5m ladder, chimney rods, a hosereel jet, and a stirrup pump to tackle the blaze.

Officers then used a thermal camera to check the fire was completely out.

In total the crew was at the scene for around two hours, declaring the incident under control by around 8.30pm.