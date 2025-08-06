Firefighters tackle large blaze involving grass and gorse in field near Minsterley

At 11.05am today (August 6), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a fire in Hemford, Minsterley.

Three fire crews including an incident support unit were sent from Minsterley and Bishop's Castle stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said crews tackled a blaze involving approximately 100 by 100 metres of grass and gorse inside a field.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a hose reel jet. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any hot spots.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 11.42am.