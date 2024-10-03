'For Dave': Four lads taking on gruelling hike for terminal cancer friend's 'bucket list'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Wakenshaw, Ashley Jones, James Dorsett and Luke Alexander will be taking on the challenge this weekend to raise as much money for David Davies who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

David, of Minsterley, is just 44 years old, married to Rebecca, 39, and has three sons. He is on a palliative care pathway after throat cancer was discovered to have spread through his system.

The couple have tried to remain positive after having an emotionally rough time for a few weeks. While Rebecca has described the situation as "still very dark", David added it was "not all doom and gloom".

"We are keeping as normal as possible, trying to be happy and smiling and looking on the positive side," they added.

David is well known and respected in the Shrewsbury auto trade and a bid to tick off as many 'bucket list' items as possible is growing apace.

Rebecca runs a TikTok account which has seen them go to a Coldplay gig and hopefully take sons Jake, 17, Luke, 16 and Harry, 13, away to New York for Christmas.

Family photo: From left, David Davies with sons Jack, Luke and Harry, and wife Rebecca.

Ash Jones has organised the hike and has set up a Go Fund Me fundraiser called Hiking in Spite of Cancer. It is rapidly closing in on a £2,000 initial goal.

Ash says: "A close friend, extended family member, and work colleague David Davies (aka Maggot) was diagnosed with throat cancer at the start of the year.

"Since then, it has progressed to the lymph-node system and hip bone. It has now escalated to terminal.

"I'm sure everyone can appreciate how devastating this news is to Dave, his family, and all those close to him.

Dave is currently undergoing immunotherapy with many hospital and doctors appointments. He is currently unable to work.

Ash, aged 37, from Shrewsbury, adds: "As I'm sure everyone is aware, ill or not those bills keep on coming.

"During these times, I feel as though Dave and his family's attention should be solely focused on treatment, making family memories and trying to stay as positive and upbeat as they can be. Not having to stress about that next mortgage payment."

Ash has worked with Dave since he turned 16.

Four lads from Shrewsbury will be taking on the Long Mynd Hike this weekend. A gruelling 50 mile hike to be completed in 24 hours. They are raising money for their friend/relative who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. In Picture L>R: David Wakenshaw, Ashley Jones, James Dorsett and Luke Alexander.

"He trained me as an apprentice at Volvo truck and bus, and in 2010, we both moved to Mercedes-Benz cars and continued to work there since. In that time, he met and married my cousin and had three boys."

David Wakenshaw also worked with Dave at Volvo, James Dorsett has done his apprenticeship at Mercedes and has had assistance and knowledge passed down from Dave.

Luke Alexander is also at Mercedes and also received help and advice from Dave in the short time he's been there.

Ash said: "The four of us have decided to try and give back the help that Dave has freely and selflessly given to us and many others throughout his life by signing up to do The Longmynd Hike.

The Longmynd Hike is a 50 mile competition hike open to anyone aged 18 or over, which takes place over the first weekend of October every year.

The route follows a set figure-of-eight route over the rugged countryside of South Shropshire and the Welsh Marches, with about 8,000 feet of climbing covering eight summits.

The start is at 1pm on the Saturday from Church Stretton and the objective is to complete the course in under 24 hours.

Ash says: "As I'm sure you can appreciate, this is no small task. We want to be sure we earn any money that people are able and willing to give."

David and Rebecca said they appreciate what Ash and his friends are doing for them.

Their son, Jack, has also set up a Go Fund Me page that has raised nearly £9,000.

He said: "We have created this go fund me so that he can feel the support of everyone around as he doesn’t realise quite how well known he is.

"He is the most kind, caring and supportive person I have met and to see him go through this diagnosis and to come to terms with this has been very tough.

"I want him to see this support of others as not only the negative burdens of his diagnosis are affecting him but he also is feeling the pressure in a financial way.

"This is because he and my mum both worked before his diagnosis and now he can’t work as when he begins treatment he will be too vulnerable to work."