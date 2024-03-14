'Bumper year' of entries as village prepares for its eisteddfod

Minsterley Eisteddfod takes place this Saturday at Minsterley Parish Hall.

The event has been taking place in the village since 1962, although it had to be suspended during Covid when the eisteddfod had to go virtual.

Lesley Holder, eisteddfod committee member, said they are "thrilled" with the number of entries they have received for 2024.

She said: "We are absolutely delighted that we have a bumper year for entries.