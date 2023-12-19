Land trust to 'test the water for public support' after rare orchid meadow goes up for sale

Minsterley Meadows on the outskirts of the village is 13.46 acres of protected land that is on sale with a guide price of £225,000.

Middle Marches Community Land Trust, based in Bishop's Castle, is holding a public meeting in Minsterley Parish Hall from 10am to midday on Saturday, January 6.

In a statement to supporters, MMCLT says: "Minsterley Meadows have come up for sale - they are an SSSI [Sites of Special Scientific Interest] site and important for the county as they have the largest population of Green Winged Orchids left in Shropshire

"We are testing the water for public support to launch an appeal to save these for the community."

They add that the land would be bought by Middle Marches Community Land Trust and the management of the meadows would be by Marches Meadow Group with help from volunteers in the local community.

The land has been put on the market through Roger Parry & Partners, in Salop Road, Oswestry, and on Rightmove, and is suitable for grazing and mowing.

It generates an income of £1,580 a year through a Higher Tier Stewardship Agreement.

The agents said: "This desirable land is laid to grass and is suitable to be cut and for grazing at certain periods of the year.

"There are well established hedgerows and trees, with the land benefitting from roadside access. There is mains water supplying a trough."

For more information visit the Rightmove website