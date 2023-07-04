Motorcyclist, 69, killed in crash on south Shropshire A-road

Stock image

He was riding a green Kawasaki 650 bike on the A490 from Chirbury to Church Stoke when the collision happened at around 2.20pm on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the collision or have dash-cam footage," said a West Mercia Police spokesman.