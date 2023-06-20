Young man died after taking drug overdose, coroner concludes

Shirehall, Shrewsbury

Scaffolder Jamie Lee Harvey, of no fixed abode, was staying with a friend in Minsterley, near Shrewsbury, on February 6 this year when he was found unresponsive in the evening.

A post mortem found that Mr Harvey's death was due to a drug overdose.

Senior coroner John Ellery said there was no evidence that the young man wanted to kill himself.

Mr Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday gave his condolences to the members of the family present as he officially concluded that Mr Harvey's death was drug-related.