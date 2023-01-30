Armed police respond to 999 calls to rural village force confirms

Worried residents in Minsterley raised the alarm on Saturday afternoon, sparking an immediate response from emergency services.

Shortly afterwards villagers took to social media to report both marked and unmarked vehicles racing to the area.

West Mercia police confirmed it sent officers, some of them armed, to Orchid Meadow in the village following 999 calls at about 3.50pm.

A police spokesperson said: " We responded to concerned reports from the public in Orchid Meadow in Minsterley on Saturday.