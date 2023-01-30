Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Armed police respond to 999 calls to rural village force confirms

By Sue AustinMinsterleyPublished: Last Updated:

Armed police went to a Shropshire village amid fears of a man's behaviour.

Armed police respond to 999 calls to rural village force confirms

Worried residents in Minsterley raised the alarm on Saturday afternoon, sparking an immediate response from emergency services.

Shortly afterwards villagers took to social media to report both marked and unmarked vehicles racing to the area.

West Mercia police confirmed it sent officers, some of them armed, to Orchid Meadow in the village following 999 calls at about 3.50pm.

A police spokesperson said: " We responded to concerned reports from the public in Orchid Meadow in Minsterley on Saturday.

"Along with other officers, firearms officers attended the scene and a man was subsequently arrested for public order offence. No firearms were located."

Minsterley
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News