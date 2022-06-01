Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver reported for having no insurance after two car crash

By David TooleyMinsterleyPublished:

A driver was reported for having no insurance following a crash involving two vehicles near Minsterley.

Picture: @SouthShropCops
Picture: @SouthShropCops

One fire crew was scrambled from Minsterley Fire Station to the A488 near White Grit at 11.24am this morning (Wednesday, June 1).

When they arrived they found two vehicles had been involved but there were no casualties involved.

Fire crews used small gear to make vehicles safe and Shropshire's fire control received the incident stop message at 11.52.

Police officers from South Shropshire safer neighbourhood teams at Church Stretton and Bishops Castle also attended.

The officers tweeted: "Luckily no one hurt but one driver reported for no insurance."

Minsterley
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News