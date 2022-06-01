Driver reported for having no insurance after two car crash

Picture: @SouthShropCops

One fire crew was scrambled from Minsterley Fire Station to the A488 near White Grit at 11.24am this morning (Wednesday, June 1).

When they arrived they found two vehicles had been involved but there were no casualties involved.

Fire crews used small gear to make vehicles safe and Shropshire's fire control received the incident stop message at 11.52.

Police officers from South Shropshire safer neighbourhood teams at Church Stretton and Bishops Castle also attended.

The officers tweeted: "Luckily no one hurt but one driver reported for no insurance."