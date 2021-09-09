Minsterley meeting date set

By Toby NealMinsterleyPublished:

Representatives from a range of organisations will be on hand to field residents' queries at the Covid-delayed parish meeting in Minsterley Parish Hall.

Councillor Susan Lockwood, who is vice chair of Minsterley Parish Council, said: "We have, for some time, been planning to hold a parish meeting where residents can find out what the council does, get questions answered, and hopefully volunteer for some of the activities they would like to take place in the village.

"These attempts have been foiled by extra Covid-19 restrictions during the past summer. However, now we hope to have the meeting on Saturday, September 18."

It will run from 4pm to 6pm and there will be 12 socially distanced tables with representatives from the parish council, Shropshire Council, Minsterley Flood Action Group, local churches, police, and other groups.

It will be a chance for residents to find out about the work of the parish council, and also to report concerns and ask questions and make suggestions for future projects.

Minsterley
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News