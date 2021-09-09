Minsterley meeting date set

Councillor Susan Lockwood, who is vice chair of Minsterley Parish Council, said: "We have, for some time, been planning to hold a parish meeting where residents can find out what the council does, get questions answered, and hopefully volunteer for some of the activities they would like to take place in the village.

"These attempts have been foiled by extra Covid-19 restrictions during the past summer. However, now we hope to have the meeting on Saturday, September 18."

It will run from 4pm to 6pm and there will be 12 socially distanced tables with representatives from the parish council, Shropshire Council, Minsterley Flood Action Group, local churches, police, and other groups.