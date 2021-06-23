Bridge closure for inspection work

The road will be closed while a bridge inspection takes place

Horse Bridge near Minsterley, which carries the B4387 over the Rea Brook, will be closed to enable a rescheduled bridge inspection to be carried out on Wednesday, July 7.

Shropshire Council said the closure is needed because specialist access equipment required to undertake the inspection broke down on the way to site on Wednesday, June 16 – the original date.

The closure, between 9.30am and 4pm, requires access equipment to be positioned on the carriageway.

Due to the narrow nature of the bridge, the council said the inspection cannot be done without closing the bridge to traffic.

When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted along B4499, B4386 and the B4387 by a signed diversion.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available.