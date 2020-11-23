Customers flock for goats milk soap after TV appearance

Farmer Jade Rhodes has been bombarded with orders for her goat milk soap after appearing on Countryfile

Jade Rhodes, who runs Minsterley-based goats milk soap shop It's Baaath Time, said her website was so overwhelmed that it crashed after she was on the BBC One show last Sunday.

The show was in fact a repeat from a year earlier, but it didn't stop people flocking to try and snap up a bar or two. The soap is popular with people who have skin conditions as it's kinder to dry skin.

Jade, who has 25 goats living in her garden and has been known to let some of her bearded pals potter around inside her bungalow, said: "The first time it was on we had about £4,000 of orders in two hours. I was still working full time but now I can concentrate more on this."

She added: "I inherited 31 goats three years ago when my grandfather passed away. He had goats for 40 years and I'd been sharing them with him."

Jade first came across the soap when she was looking for a product that was more sensitive on her skin due to her psoriasis. It's Baaath Time was originally being run by a farmer in Cornwall, but Jade took over when south-based farmer sold up.

"It's really good because especially since lockdown people have been washing their hands more, and this doesn't dry out your skin. I'm off all my creams."