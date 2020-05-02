Advertising
Car bursts into flames after ending up in field near Shrewsbury
A car burst into flames after it left the road and ended up in a field near Shrewsbury.
Firefighters were called to the B4499 at Hogstow, near Minsterley, at 11.45am today.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was fully involved in the blaze.
Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the flames.
It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.
