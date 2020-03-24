Menu

Person rescued from house fire near Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley | Minsterley | News | Published:

A person had to be rescued from a house fire near Shrewsbury overnight.

The fire involved towels and clothing in a house at Callow Crescent in Minsterley.

The fire service helped to rescue one person from the property.

Fire crews and the Incident Support Unit were sent from Bishop's Castle, Minsterley and Shrewsbury.

The ambulance service and an operations officer were also in attendance.

The fire took place at 1am and crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, positive pressure ventilation and a short extension ladder to deal with the incident.

