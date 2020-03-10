Tree houses holiday let plan approved

Shropshire Council’s south planning committee went against an officer recommendation that the scheme be refused, after hearing strong representations from the local councillor and parish council in support of the application.

Applicants Mr and Mrs Bottomley proposed building the tree houses near their home in Greenfields, near Pulverbatch, to start a new holiday lets business.

The two cabins will be built on stilts, one in a wooded area and one in a more open clearing.

Planning officer Kelvin Hall said the site was not sustainable due to its remote location.

His report to members said: “It is considered that the main issue is in respect of the sustainability of location of the tree houses.

“It is accepted that tourism development of this kind would benefit from a countryside location and that their isolated location may be an attraction to users in terms of the experience to be had.

“However it is considered that this isolated location is also a negative aspect of the development in terms of sustainability.”

But Allan McVittie, chairman of All Stretton, Smethcott and Woolstaston Parish Council, told the committee there were sufficient amenities nearby to support two more holiday lets.

He said: “The Bottle and Glass pub in Picklescott relies on people staying in tourist accommodation in the area.

“There are eight tourist accommodation offerings within a three-mile radius of Greenfields. Most have traded successfully for many years and are fully booked.

“The parish council is very supportive of this application and urges the planning committee to approve it.”

Applicant Andrew Bottomley said said he believed the scheme was the “first of its kind in Shropshire”.

Members of the committee supported the application by 10 votes to one.

Councillors said the rural location of the tree houses meant they would attract people who wanted to get back to nature and would not mind walking a few miles to the nearest villages.

Councillor Andy Boddington said: “I think if we refuse something like this we are implying that rural tourism can only be in the larger villages and big towns.

“This is the sort of micro-tourism that works well in the south of the county.”