Tree house plan to be considered by councillors

Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee will consider the application, for 'two bespoke tree houses for use as holiday let accommodation' next week.

The applicants, Mr And Mrs Bottomley, want to build the tree houses at Greenfields, in Pulverbatch, near Shrewsbury.

Planning officers at the council have said the proposal should be rejected because it is not 'sustainable', although All Stretton, Smethcote & Woolstaston Parish Council has written in support of the plans, saying its refusal would be "very disappointing".

A report compiled by planning officer Kelvin Hall for the committee to consider states: "The application seeks planning permission for two treehouses and ancillary works for tourism use. The treehouses would be sited within wooded areas forming part of the residential property known as Greenfields.

"Each treehouse would be built from natural materials, comprising larch, cedar, and oak. They would include two areas: one hexagonal and one rectangular. These would be connected by a covered link, with a covered balcony along the front of the link.

"One area would include a sitting room and small kitchen; the other would have a bedroom and bathroom."

A statement from All Stretton, Smethcote & Woolstaston Parish Council said they were excited about the plans.

It said: "We had no objection whatsoever to the proposed development and were excited by the innovative and unique design of the treehouses. Both will be enclosed by mature trees and will not be visible from the road to Pulverbatch. The nearest neighbours are approximately quarter of a mile away but they cannot see Greenfields from their house as Greenfields is set down in a hollow and is surrounded by trees.

"We have been given to understand that the application may be refused which we would find very disappointing. We are keen to encourage as many visitors to the area as possible to enhance the local economy and could see that the treehouses would be very attractive to those seeking a tranquil rural retreat."

However, Mr Hall's report says that the location of the premises goes against council policy.

It states: "It is considered that the main issue is in respect of the sustainability of location of the treehouses. It is accepted that tourism development of this kind would benefit from a countryside location and that their isolated location may be an attraction to users in terms of the experience to be had. However it is considered that this isolated location is also a negative aspect of the development in terms of sustainability."

Despite that, the report does talk about the potential benefits of the plan, stating: "In terms of the type of holiday accommodation it is considered that the treehouses would enhance the role of Shropshire as a destination. In addition there would be economic benefits in terms of the creation of a new rural tourism enterprise and additional demand for services offered in the wider area."

The planning committee will decide on the proposals on March 10.