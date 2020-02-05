Former bus depot near Shrewsbury could be redeveloped into homes and business units

Shropshire Council's planning department has recommended approval for plans for a mixed use development in Minsterley.

The southern planning committee will discuss the proposal for 16 houses and four commercial units at a meeting on Tuesday.

A report that will go before members says the businesses side of the development will create 12 full-time jobs.

The development was first considered in November last year but members decided to defer the application to enable the applicants, ATBAY Ltd, to submit further information about the potential impact of noise and traffic.

The new plans show two access points to the site, separating traffic for proposed business and residential uses.

A noise assessment has also since been submitted that provides an analysis of noise on the site and describes mitigation measures, including fencing and acoustic glazing.

The report by Nanette Brown said: "The whole of the application site is contained within the identified development boundary of Minsterley, a joint key centre with Pontesbury.

"Officers consider that in principle, the use of the site for mixed use of residential and business units will be acceptable and in line with current adopted policy aims.

"Officers are satisfied that issues of drainage details, noise assessment and mitigation and ecological enhancement can all be required and considered as part any first submission of reserved matters."

A reserved matters planning application with further details will be submitted subject to the committee approving the outline proposals at the meeting at Shirehall next week.