Advertising
Dog suffers from smoke after house fire near Shrewsbury
A dog was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in the kitchen of a house near Shrewsbury.
Concerns were raised after smoke was seen coming from the kitchen of a house in Broxtons Wood, Westbury, at about 2.20pm today.
The fire service was called and two crews attended from Minsterley and Shrewsbury.
On arrival they found a small fire in the kitchen. They were able to extinguish it using a hose reel and checked for remaining risks with a thermal imaging camera.
A dog found suffering was given oxygen therapy.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment