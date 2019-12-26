Menu

Dog suffers from smoke after house fire near Shrewsbury

By Rob Smith | Minsterley | News | Published:

A dog was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in the kitchen of a house near Shrewsbury.

Concerns were raised after smoke was seen coming from the kitchen of a house in Broxtons Wood, Westbury, at about 2.20pm today.

The fire service was called and two crews attended from Minsterley and Shrewsbury.

On arrival they found a small fire in the kitchen. They were able to extinguish it using a hose reel and checked for remaining risks with a thermal imaging camera.

A dog found suffering was given oxygen therapy.

