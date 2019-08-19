Two Shrewsbury parishes to take part in 'green clean'

Pontesbury and Minsterley parishes are taking part in Campaign to Protect Rural England's Green Clean project where they aim to collect litter from across Rea Valley.

The project is looking for volunteers to get involved in the big litter pick that will take place on 28 September.

Connor Furnival, a trustee to CPRE Shropshire, said: "As part of CPRE’s Green Clean we will be holding a variety of litter picks across Shropshire to help collect data for this nationwide campaign, as well as cleaning Shropshire’s beautiful countryside at the same time.

"Although there is so much good work going on locally by so many organisations in Shropshire it cost the taxpayer £238,087 over 12 months between 2016/17. This equates to 4,514 fly-tips reported and removed in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin over that period, we want to see these figures significantly reduced but we need your support.

"CPRE's Green Clean is a pressure campaign to encourage national government to introduce a nationwide bottle deposit return scheme and this campaign has successful lead to the government announcing in early 2019 that a return system will be introduced.

"There is still much work to be done to keep the return system as a priority for government and by taking part in the Green Clean you will be helping to do exactly that."

Last year the campaign was a great success as volunteers collected over 120,000 recyclable items.

To get involved, visit www.cpre.org.uk/greenclean or email admin@cpreshropshire.org.uk.