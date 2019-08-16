Shropshire girls, aged eight and nine, in 10-mile Snowdon trek for charity

But two young girls from Minsterley managed to conquer the 10-and-a-half mile trek up, and back down, the highest mountain in Wales last week.

Ella Davies, aged eight, and Maisy Challoner, aged nine, climbed Snowdon to raise money for a local charity.

The two girls were supporting the Little Rascals Foundation – a Shrewsbury-based charity which helps children with disabilities lead fun and happy lives.

The pair on their trek

They have a play centre they ensure is accessible for all and provide families with days out and events as part of their fundraising mission.

Ella and Maisy decided to take up this tough challenge after their fathers', Tim and Shaun, completed a sponsored bike ride to Aberystwyth earlier this year to raise money for their local football club and the Little Rascals Foundation.

Following in their father's footsteps, the girls raised over £600 for the charity, with donations still coming in.

Maisy's father, Tim, said: "Myself and Ella's mother, Kelly, accompanied the girls on their trip. The whole thing took around six-and-a-half hours from the bottom to the top and back down to the car again.

Maisy and Ella

"The weather was quite windy and rainy. Around two thirds of the way up, when we were getting into the clouds, the girls could not even stand up - they had to hold onto us to be able to carry on walking. You could not see 15 metres in front of you.

"I am dead proud of them. They kept going even in tough conditions and they were determined to finish so they could collect the money they had raised and donate it to the foundation."

"At the time the girls found it really hard but I think now looking back, they enjoyed completing it."

Ella's mother, Kelly, agreed and said the weather definitely made it tougher for the girls.

Maisy and Ella

She said: "The weather changed about two thirds of the way up and really turned on us, it was horrid.

"The girls said they would not want to do it again but are proud of themselves and they enjoyed it at the time. We are so proud of them, it is quite an achievement for girls of their age.

"Little Rascals is a local charity and they wanted to follow in their dad's footsteps I think."

Snowdon has an elevation of 1,085 metres above sea level and is the highest point in the British Isles outside the Scottish Highlands.