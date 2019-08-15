£30,000 grant for repair work on historic church near Shrewsbury

The Holy Trinity Church in Minsterley has been given £30,000 towards repair work by the National Churches Trust.

The 17th century building has been on the 'Heritage at Risk' register from Historic England due to it's poor condition. In the past it has needed urgent roof repairs and a high level of masonry work.

Among the problems needing attention are masonry work, window-surround repairs and the repointing of some walls – the grant will help towards this.

It is one of 45 churches across the country being awarded grants from the trust.

Sylvia Shorthouse and Timothy Watson, church wardens at Holy Trinity, said: "We are delighted to receive this grant and it will help enormously towards the urgent repair work that is pending on our historic building, enabling it to be preserved for many years in the future."

The National Churches Trust said this building is considered a rarity as during the late 17th century there was not a lot of church building outside London, so Minsterley's church is special, and doubly so because of it's 'rustic classical-baroque style'.