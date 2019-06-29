Menu

Trapped horse freed from cattle grid in Minsterley

By Lucy Todman | Minsterley | News | Published:

Firefighters worked for almost 90 minutes to free a horse which had become trapped in a cattle grid in Minsterley.

A vet was at the scene at the Gravels yesterday evening after the emergency services were called to reports that a horse had become stuck by its legs in the grid.

Three fire engines including the rescue tender were sent from Minsterley and Wellington at just before 8pm, and firefighters used cutters and spreaders and other specialist animal rescue equipment to release the horse.

