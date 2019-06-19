Police chief agrees to fund road safety measures for Shropshire village

Residents of Minsterley took their concerns to Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

After a meeting was held with Minsterley parish councillor Susan Lockwood and parish council chair Geoff Rogers, the commissioner agreed to help fund some road safety measures with the aim of reducing problems that have been affecting the village for many years.

Money from the commissioner's budget will be used to install a speed activated sign and verge side "white gates" will be placed at the entrances to the village.

There are also plans for a Minsterley Community Speedwatch group.

The commissioner has requested that the West Mercia Police Safer Roads Partnership looks into enforcement, specifically in Minsterley, with a view to reducing speeding.

Councillor Lockwood said: “We are really pleased to have the support of the police and crime commissioner in resolving this problem, and we are looking forward to residents volunteering to help us with the Speedwatch scheme.

Identified

"Whilst there is currently a community Speedwatch group in nearby Pontesbury, new sites have recently been identified for the group and it is hoped more people will want to volunteer for a group to be set up in Minsterley."

Advertising

Another measure that could be used in the village is the appearance of cut out mini "police officers" that would be placed outside the village’s primary school. they are already proving to be a success in other areas across Shropshire.

The commissioner’s commitment to road safety forms part of his Roads Focus campaigns, with a week of action taking place in Shropshire from July 8-12.

Earlier this year, Mr Campion allocated £500,000 towards road safety to help resolve issues of speeding and careless driving through rural villages.

He said: "Minsterley sits on the busy A488, where it changes from 60mph to 30mph. Unfortunately, on roads like this, many drivers will choose to remain at a much higher speed than indicated as they enter the village.

"It is simply unacceptable and I hope that, with these measures in place, it will lessen the number of drivers speeding.

“I want people to feel safe where they live, which is why I’m committed to resolving issues like this for communities.”