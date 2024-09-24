Diesel car's engine compartment wrecked by fire in blaze at Shrewsbury retail park
A diesel car's engine compartment was wrecked by a fire at a Shrewsbury retail park.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters from the town's station rushed to reports of a car fire at the Meole Brace Retail Park at 5.56pm on Tuesday.
The one crew found a fire involving one privately owned diesel car with 50 per cent of the engine compartment damaged by fire.
The fire crews used breathing kit, a hosereel jet and small gear to tackle the fire before sending their incident stop message at 6.28pm.