Diesel car's engine compartment wrecked by fire in blaze at Shrewsbury retail park

Firefighters from the town's station rushed to reports of a car fire at the Meole Brace Retail Park at 5.56pm on Tuesday.

The one crew found a fire involving one privately owned diesel car with 50 per cent of the engine compartment damaged by fire.

The fire crews used breathing kit, a hosereel jet and small gear to tackle the fire before sending their incident stop message at 6.28pm.