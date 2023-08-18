Medics called to crash near busy Shrewsbury traffic island

The AA's traffic news website showed the road was partially blocked

The collision happened near Meole Brace island. All three of the emergency services were sent to the scene, and the road was partially blocked.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 8.23am on Friday, August 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury. Two private saloon vehicles involved, one made safe by fire service personnel."

One fire engine was sent from Shrewsbury station, and crews used small gear and a thermal imaging camera.

The AA's traffic news website alert said the road was "partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A5191 Roman Road both ways around the B4380."