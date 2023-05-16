Meole Brace Park and Ride

The Shropshire Star visited the Meole Brace park and ride this morning (Tuesday) to be greeted by closed barriers on the approach road.

There were signs of rubbish on the huge car park where buses normally pick up passengers to ferry them into the town centre.

Shropshire Council has two other park and ride sites, at Bicton and Harlescott.

The regular buses are run by Arriva and its app this morning was not showing any services running at 9am.

The Park and Ride site at Meole Brace was suspended on Wednesday, May 10 due to a large number of travellers on the site.

They were served with an eviction notice at the weekend.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said on Monday: "The travellers vacated the Meole Brace park and ride site over the weekend."

The spokesman said he would advise when they expect the park and ride service to begin operating again.

The council also confirmed that a group of travellers has also vacated the Eco Park site in Ludlow.