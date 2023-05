Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

The emergency call to McDonald's, at Meole Brace Retail Park, was made at about 2.30pm today .

One fire appliance was scrambled from the fire station on the other side of town.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury.

"Attending crews used the following equipment: Small gear."

The spokesman said that one baby aged three months was locked in car, entry made using small gear.