Frustration 'could turn to anger' over lack of Shrewsbury road safety action

Councillor Bernie Bentick says frustration is growing over Meole Brace road safety and traffic issues

Meole Traffic Group in Shrewsbury have been campaigning for fresh safety and traffic calming measures for some time. And, after multiple incidents of schoolchildren being hit by cars, the Radbrook Road Safety Group was also formed in their neighbouring ward.

Earlier this year, both groups were promised that six flashing signs would be installed along Bank Farm Road - a highway which becomes very busy during starting and finishing times at Meole Brace Secondary School and The Priory School. A council official told concerned parents at the end of January that they would be "delivered in a couple of weeks and should be installed relatively quickly". The signs have still not been put up.

A crossing in Sweetlake Meadow is also expected to be built, and designs were being looked at for the Roman Road/Longden Road roundabout - an area which has been put on the council's "accident cluster site" list. That means the area has been earmarked for more expensive, long-term measures to be implemented in 2023/24.

Meole Traffic Group met this week, but found themselves frustrated by the lack of progress.

Councillor Bernie Bentick said: "There wasn't much of an update. About 30 residents came along.

"The traffic issues in Meole are still the same because nothing has been done. There are still multiple issues and we're just hitting a brick wall with most of them.

"It's just frustration (for the residents). I think it will turn to anger if nothing happens soon."

Among the issues the group was seeking progress on included results from traffic monitoring in Longden Road, measures for Shrewsbury Town match day parking in Meole Estate, safety for Church Road including "school street" and yellow lines, and improvements on the Upper Road and Roman Road junction.

Concerns have also been raised over the ambulance depot in Mercian Close, due to the number of blue lights journeys paramedics take past the schools. However, West Midlands Ambulance Service said its drivers are "acutely aware" of the proximity to schools, and there had been no collisions with pedestrians and its ambulances anywhere in the West Midlands for three years. WMAS is looking to replace its Shrewsbury hub.