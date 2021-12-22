£1,000 raised in memory of much loved Shrewsbury care home manager

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 20/12/2021 - Maesbrook Care Home in Shrewsbury has raised over Â£1000 from a recent fundraiser for Macmillan after their manager recently passed away from terminal cancer. In Picture: Staff as well as Volunteer Shrewsbury Fundraiser Collector Adrian Bowen from Macmillan, Debbie Yeomans and Sasha Jebb..

Shirley Dwyer, the manager at Maesbrook Care Home, in Meole Brace, joined the care home in 1993 and moved up the ranks becoming manager in 2012.

Mrs Dwyer died peacefully at home on November 28 at the age of 64, and her funeral was held at Holy Trinity Church, Meole Brace on Monday.

Sasha Jebb, a night care assistant at Maesbrook, in Church Road, Meole Brace, said: "Shirley was very outgoing, loving and caring lady who had been at the care home for 30 years. She was a very nice lady we wanted to raise funds for Macmillan who cared for her."

So Sasha, and her mum Debbie Yeomans, who is a senior carer at Maesbrook, set about collecting prizes for a raffle to raise money.

"It was my first fundraiser," said Sasha, aged 34. "We went to local businesses and every one gave prizes. We ended up with about 40."