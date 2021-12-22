£1,000 raised in memory of much loved Shrewsbury care home manager

Shirley Dwyer, the manager at Maesbrook Care Home, in Meole Brace, joined the care home in 1993 and moved up the ranks becoming manager in 2012.
Mrs Dwyer died peacefully at home on November 28 at the age of 64, and her funeral was held at Holy Trinity Church, Meole Brace on Monday.
Sasha Jebb, a night care assistant at Maesbrook, in Church Road, Meole Brace, said: "Shirley was very outgoing, loving and caring lady who had been at the care home for 30 years. She was a very nice lady we wanted to raise funds for Macmillan who cared for her."
So Sasha, and her mum Debbie Yeomans, who is a senior carer at Maesbrook, set about collecting prizes for a raffle to raise money.
"It was my first fundraiser," said Sasha, aged 34. "We went to local businesses and every one gave prizes. We ended up with about 40."
Ticket sales at £1 a strip alone raised some £800 and the care home owners chipped in another £200 to take the grand total to £1,000. A cheque was presented to Macmillan's volunteer fundraising collector Adrian Bowen on Monday.