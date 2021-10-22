Busy school road to close for repairs amid safety fears

Longden Road in Shrewsbury, which is home to neighbouring Meole Brace School and The Priory School, will be closed between the Roman Road roundabout and Washford Road between 6.30pm and 11pm from Monday, October 25 to Friday, October 29.
School leaders and councillors have recently called for the roads to be made safer for children after a number of incidents of children being hit by cars.
A public meeting is being held at Radbrook Community Centre at 7pm on Friday, November 5, to discuss road safety issues.