Shrewsbury RNLI super fan gets the stamp of approval from Porthdinllaen RNLI

Kate hands over his stamps to Porthdinllaen RNLI

Kate Myers, aged 10, from Meole Village in Shrewsbury, was inspired to support the RNLI after watching BBC1’s Saving Lives At Sea.

She was so impressed by the dedication and commitment of RNLI volunteers, she decided to give a presentation to her Brownies group about the charity’s work.

The Meole Brace Brownies were so impressed, they took it upon themselves to collect used stamps to raise funds to help the charity that saves lives at sea. The stamps were donated to Porthdinllaen RNLI Lifeboat Station in North Wales. Kate has a strong family connection to the area, as her family have holidayed in the area since she was born.

Kate was thrilled to receive a recorded message of thanks from the station’s Coxswain Owain Williams.

The stamps are gratefully accepted by Owain Williams, Coxswain of Porthdinllaen RNLI lifeboat

Kate wrote to the RNLI this year and her words touched senior managers who shared her message widely during an exceptionally busy period on the Welsh coast during the summer. It was hugely inspirational for the volunteer crew to think young people like Kate were grateful for all their efforts.

She wrote: "Dear RNLI. Thank you for all the time you spend being ready to help each and every one of us and our pets. I am really glad you are keeping everyone so safe. You can have helped a lot of people in the summer.

"When I am older, I want to be part of the RNLI. You need to be really happy with your help that you can do for us. Think about what if you guys weren’t a part of this. Well done! You are the best!"

Kate send a small video of her telling the Porthdinllaen crew about the efforts of the Brownies and the station’s Coxswain Owain Williams replied with a video message.

Owain said: "It’s people like Kate who make it possible for our lifeboat to continue to go out to sea and save lives. Our volunteers give up their time as they are so committed to the cause, they don’t do it for recognition.

"However, we were all incredibly heartened when we heard, that Kate at such a young age appreciated what we do and had set herself the challenge or raising awareness of what we do.