New fast food store on retail park

The new store is set to open in Mid July.

Company Director, Mike Gries, said: “We’re really excited to finally get our latest location on Meole Brace Retail Park open and serving our loyal customers. The new store has created 16 new jobs. We were able to use local shopfitting firm M&D Construction, who are based in Shrewsbury, which was really great to use local trades people on this project."

"We’re really luck to secure this unit, and beat off some fierce competition for it, we’ve been in negotiations to try to open a location on Meole Brace Retail Park, on and off, for the past eight years."

"Since Covid has struck and customers eating habits have changed, delivery now makes up around 30 per cent of our overall trade, so it was really important to future-proof this location by building a specific delivery kitchen. What this means, is that customers ordering via Just Eat, Deliveroo or Shrewsbury Eats, will have their orders made in a separate kitchen, allowing our in-store customers to be served without interruption."