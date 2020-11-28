Public can have their say on Shrewsbury park's revamp

Councillor Gwen Burgess is encouraging suggestions for the Mary Webb Road play park in Meole Brace after funding was granted

Money will be spent on the park in Mary Webb Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury.

Ward councillor Gwen Burgess wants to hear what residents would like to see there, so she can take it up with Shrewsbury Town Council. She said: “It’s good news for the area.

"We’ve had quite a few good suggestions already including outdoor gym equipment.

"I don’t think there’s anything like that in Shrewsbury.”