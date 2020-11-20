'It’s an accident waiting to happen': Petition starts on ‘danger’ roads in Shrewsbury

Bernie Bentick, from the Meole Traffic Group, is campaigning to make roads safer in the area

A petition has been launched after congestion, narrow roads, speeding and parking during Shrewsbury Town home matches have proven a nightmare for Meole residents.

Campaigner Bernie Bentick believes it’s just a matter of time before someone is injured.

He helped form the Meole Traffic Group, which will be aiming to lobby Shropshire Council for improvements.

The call comes after the announcement that Coleham Primary School will have the county’s first ‘school street’ – meaning the road outside the entrance will be closed as children arrive and leave.

Narrow roads are a safety concern for Meole residents, especially considering how many schoolchildren use them each day

Meole Brace Junior School, Meole Brace Secondary School and Priory School are all in the area, and Mr Bentick believes there is a need for similar measures in and around Meole.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

“For many years, Meole residents have campaigned to improve traffic issues in and around the ward.”