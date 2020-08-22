Kitchen electrical fault starts Shrewsbury house fire

The fire and ambulance service attended the house in Pendle Way, Meole Brace, at about midday.

The blaze involved an electrical fire in the kitchen which caused fire and smoke damage to other rooms of the house.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, covering jet, positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

The fire service reported: "This incident involved an electrical fire in the kitchen which caused fire and smoke damage to further areas of the property."

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 1pm.

The extent of any injuries are not currently known.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.